Bihar: Father Arrested for Impregnating Minor Daughter; Raping Another for past 5 Years

Banka (Bihar): Police took a man into custody on Monday night after Child Line reported that he had been raping his two minor daughters for the past four or five years.

The incident took place in a village near the Rajaun police station area of Banka. As per sources, another person from the village was also involved in this crime.

The elder daughter got pregnant and gave birth to a child in January, police confirmed on the basis of the victim's statement. Mukti Niketan, a sister organisation of the Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation, had received a tip-off about this crime following which the case came into light.

Manoj Kumar, District Coordinator of the organisation said that he immediately informed Deputy Superintendent Police, Vinod Kumar, Assistant Director of District Child Protection Unit, Abhay Kumar Singh and senior police officers of the district about the incident.

Police, along with the help of the organisation and officials of the police force raided the said village on Monday and arrested the accused. "The age of both the minor sisters is said to be around 16-17 years. The sisters, in their statement, confirmed to being raped for the past five years," police confirmed.

The girls said that their father beat up their mother and threw her out of the house when she came to protest against the father's abuse, Kumar said.

Rajaun police station incharge, Chandradeep Kumar said that the father has been taken into custody as is being interrogated. "We have registered a case and medical examination of both the victims will be conducted on the orders of the court," he added.

Further action will be taken based on the court's order based on the FIR lodged and the medical report, Kumar said. "At present, both the victims have been kept in police custody," Kumar added.