Expelled BJP Leader Usman Ghani, Who Criticised PM Modi Over 'Muslims' Remarks, Detained

By PTI

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

Usman Ghani, who was recently expelled from the BJP, was briefly taken into preventive custody in Bikaner for not allowing police to check his vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

Usman Ghani, who had condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made regarding Muslims during election rallies in the state detained in Bikaner on Sunday.

Jaipur: Usman Ghani, who was recently expelled from the BJP, was briefly taken into preventive custody in Bikaner for not allowing police to check his vehicle, officials said on Sunday. The Bikaner police took Ghani into custody under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offence) on Saturday and later produced before Additional District Magistrate (ADM) for release, they said.

The incident took place in front of Mukta Prasad Nagar police station of Bikaner. According to SP Tejaswani Gautam, the police stopped a vehicle, driven by Ghani, at a checkpoint during routine checking. He, however, did not allow the police to check his vehicle and created a nuisance, following which he was taken into preventive custody, SP Gautam said.

Ghani, who was Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha district president, was on Wednesday expelled from the party for "tarnishing" its image. While talking to a news channel, Ghani had said that the BJP will lose three-four Lok Sabha seats out of 25 seats in Rajasthan. He had also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made regarding Muslims during election rallies in the state.

"The party took cognizance of the act of Usman Ghani to tarnish the image of the BJP and expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years, considering it a breach of discipline," BJP state disciplinary committee chairman Onkar Singh Lakhawat said on Wednesday.

