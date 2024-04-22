Modi's 'infiltrators' remark: Kharge seeks PM's Appointment to 'Educate' Him About Congress Manifesto

Kochi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to "educate him" about the party manifesto, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial speech at an election rally in Rajasthan in which he alleged the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."

“Pehle jab unki sarkar thi, unhone kaha tha ki desh ki sampati par pehla adhikar Musalmano ka hai. Iska matlab, ye sampati ikatthi karke kisko baatenge? Jinke zyada bacche hain, unko baatenge, ghuspaithiyon ko baatenge. Kya aapki mehnat ki kamayi ka paisa ghuspaithiyon ko diya jayega? Aapko manzoor hai yeh? (Earlier, when they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree to this)?” Modi said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday.

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister to "educate him" about the party manifesto.

Kharge has called PM Modi’s remarks “hate speech” and “a well-thought-out ploy” to divert people’s attention, as he claimed the PM was 'disappointed' over the first phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Congress chief has clarified that the party's manifesto “has no mention of the words Muslim and Hindu”.

Further slamming his remarks, Venugopal said Modi made statements that were not befitting the post of Prime Minister. He alleged that the Prime Minister was quoting something that wasn't there in the Congress manifesto and that he was attempting to create "communal polarisation" in the country for electoral gains.

The Congress stepped up its attack on Modi after he suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources. Venugopal said all Congress leaders, including party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, will send copies of the manifesto to Modi.

He also alleged that Modi distorted the speech of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.