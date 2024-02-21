ETV Bharat's Senior Video Journalist Manoranjan Sahoo Passes Away

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): ETV Bharat's senior video journalist Manoranjan Sahoo passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital here. He was 49-year-old.

Manoranjan died due to a cardiac arrest. Manoranjan Sahoo was associated with ETV Bharat from September 20, 2022.

After this news surfaced, Odia media fraternity is heartbroken and condolence messages poured for Manoranjan. Odisha State BJP took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted, "Senior video journalist Manoranjan Sahoo passed away today at the age of 49 years. By heaven, Sahoo was friendly, friendly, sympathetic and popular. Sahoo was working in ETV Bharat. He was a conscientious and punctual person (sic)."

"State President Manmohan Samal and Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra have expressed deep grief over the demise of Sahoo. Samal and Leader of the Opposition Mishra have prayed to Lord Shri Jagannath to grant strength to the bereaved family and his friends in such a sad time," it added.

Samal on his part also said that he was deeply saddened by the death of senior video journalist Manoranjan Sahoo. "Manoranjan was a very fair, soft-spoken, kind-hearted personality. I am praying to Lord Shree Jagannath to grant strength to the bereaved family and friends at this tragic time," the BJP leader said. He is survived by his wife and a son.