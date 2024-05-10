Election Duty Exemption: Male Teacher Declares Himself 'Pregnant' in Haryana; Caught

Jind (Haryana): Forget about gender transition and internal gender identity. A male teacher in Haryana's Jind took the term to another level—He not only registered himself as a female teacher but declared himself “pregnant” in a bid to avoid election duty! The mischief has landed the teacher in trouble as the authorities have ordered an inquiry.

Manipulation with School Data: Sources privy to the matter said that in the data of employees sent to the district administration for election duty, the concerned officials at the Government Senior Secondary School of Jind village not only showed Satish Kumar, a teacher working on the post of PGT Hindi, as a female employee but also showed him to be “pregnant”. Since the computer software used to assign election duty does not pick up the data whether the person is a pregnant woman, Kumar initially got away with official scrutiny and was not assigned election duty anywhere.

However, when the matter came to the notice of District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza, it left the district administration officials shocked prompting an inquiry into the entire matter.

According to DEO Sushma Deshwal, some people aware of the manipulation with the data, personally approached her and verbally informed her about the matter after which she brought it to the notice of the higher officials.

Accordingly, the DC summoned PGT Satish Kumar, school principal Anil Kumar and school computer operator Manjeet, who are believed to be directly involved in the case. When the DC asked them for an explanation, all three said that they had no information about it, an official said.

Enraged with the casual reply, the district administration is referring the matter to the Election Commission and the senior officers of the Education Department. Action is being taken against the accused teacher and his accomplices under law as per officials.

Election Duty: In order to conduct the elections, like the Lok Sabha election 2024 in the present case, the district administration of respective districts assigns duties to officers and employees, which include class fourth employees and gazetted officers to post them as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other staff required for the task. To conduct the elections in a fair and transparent manner, the district administration also organizes many workshops for officers and employees, in which the employees are given detailed information about EVMs and train them on operating the devices.

Simultaneously, the district administration also receives recommendations to relieve some officers and employees from election duty, under special circumstances as per the instructions of the Election Commission.