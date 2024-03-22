Election Duty Can Be Cancelled Only Due to 4 Reasons including Severe Health Issues

Mumbai/Nashik (Maharashtra): The schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Scores of government employees have to do the election duty in their respective states and Union Territories.

However, there are only four reasons when an election duty of a government employee can be cancelled and for it the concerned employee has to submit a valid proof to his or her higher authorities.

According to Deputy Election Officer Shashikant Mangrule of Nashik district, there is a certain criteria for cancellation of election duty and such orders can be issued only by the District Collector, who is also the District Magistrate. For Nashik, Jalaj Sharma is the District Collector.

"One of the criteria is that if an employee is given a duty at two separate places, then he can asked the authorities to cancel his duty as it will be impossible for him or her to report at both the places. The second criteria is that if an employee is associated with any particular political party. That employee also needs to submit proof of his affiliation with the political party to the officials concerned," the senior official explained.

The third criteria is that if the government employee has pre-booked a travel to any of the foreign country and the travel date comes in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections, Mangrule elaborated.

According to the official, in this case, also the concerned employee has to submit all the travel related documents including the date of booking to the higher officials.

"And the fourth criteria is the employee is suffering from acute heart disease or a rare disease, then he can ask for exemption from election duty. In this case also, the concerned employee has to submit all the necessary medical certificates," added Mangrule.

Around 30,000 government employees are needed in the Nashik district, which has two Lok Sabha constituencies - Nashik and Dindori. Senior officials said that the training of election officials is underway but few of the employees are not showing interest.

"Such is the situation, that since the Lok Sabha polls were announced by the Election Commission of India on March 16 and the Model Code of Conduct was enforced, daily around eight to 10 employees are coming to the District Collectorate to cancel their poll duty," sources said.

Sources further said among the employees, teachers are on the fore front to get their poll duty cancelled.