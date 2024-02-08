Uttarakhand: ED Raids on Former Minister, Officers Continue Till Midnight

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

Huge amount of cash was recovered from IFS officer Sushant Patnaik's residence and note-counting machines were sought to ascertain the exact amount.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Enforcement Directorate continued with its raids on the premises of former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat as well as several IFS officers till late night.

The ED team had been camping at the residence of Rawat and other officers since Wednesday morning. The documents spotted were scrutinised. Apart from Rawat important officials like Sushant Patnaik and Kishan Chand were under the scanner.

The probe agency raided several locations of Rawat and his close associates in all the districts of the state including Dehradun. Raids were conducted at the premises of Rawat in Dehradun, Pauri, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Though no cash has been recovered from Rawat, officials are studying the documents to ascertain the worth of Rawat's net worth. Incidentally, the key to cupboard was missing and a duplicate one had to be ordered.

Two note-counting machines were used to gauge the amount of cash recovered from Patnaik's place. But there has been no information on the amount recovered. which is estimated to be over Rs 3 crore. ED officers were stunned to see Patnaik's luxurious house. The house is spread over an area of 1500 yards.

Not just Patnaik and Chand, as per information, many more officers are on ED's radar. During this entire investigation, links related to money laundering are also being searched.

