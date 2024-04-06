'Don't Step Out From Noon to 3 PM', Telangana Issues Advisory Over Heat Wave Alert

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

With temperatures predicted to reach 43 degrees Celsius and bring a dry spell to the state, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow notice for a heat wave for Telangana.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert on heat wave for Telangana, prompting the state government to issue a health advisory, cautioning people about the do’s and don’ts, as temperatures are recorded as high as 43 degree Celsius in many places.

In the wake of the hailstorm warnings of the meteorological department, the health department has advised the citizens not to come out between 12 noon and 3 o'clock. At a time when the intensity of the sun is high, it is requested to stay away from alcohol, tea, coffee and soft drinks with high sugar levels.

The health department also urged the public to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar as they lead to loss of more body fluids or may cause stomach cramps.

According to the IMD, isolated areas in the telangana districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet are expected to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday.

There is some respite in the offing as IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the state from April 7 till April 9. With it, the state will hopefully move into pre-monsoon rains, bringing much-needed relief.

