Diamond Merchant from Surat Donates 6 Kg Crown Worth Rs 11 Cr to Ram Lalla

Ayodhya: As devotees thronged in large numbers to Ram Mandir, many special gifts have been donated to Ram Lalla. Among which, one is a Rs 11-crore diamond crown. Ram Lalla, who presently has a dazzling crown will soon wear this new crown.

Infact gifts from across the country had started piling up at the temple much before the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22. However, since the idol cannot be adorned with all the ornaments together, the priests are waiting for the next auspicious time for decorating Ram Lalla with the next set of ornaments donated by devotees.

The gift that has drawn maximum attention is a crown studded with precious stones that weighs around six kg. The crown has been donated by Mukesh Patel, a diamond merchant from Surat who is also the owner of Greenlab Diamond Company.

The crown is embedded with diamond, gold, silver, ruby, pearl and sapphire gems of various sizes. Patel had presented the crown to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Braving the cold and dense fog, a large number of devotees, both locals and from other states, come for Ram Lalla's darshan every day. In order to avoid traffic congestion in view of the additional number of people visiting Ayodhya daily, four-wheelers have been prohibited from entering the temple town.

As the special train services have not been made operational yet, devotees mainly arrive here by air or roads. District administration expects the devotees to increase once train and bus services start.