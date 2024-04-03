"Desh Ki janta moye moye kar degi": Rajnath invokes viral meme tone to jab INDIA bloc

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a dig at the INDIA bloc, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the alliance cannot face the NDA or BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as (the people will make the Opposition come a cropper in the elections).

Campaigning for the seven-phased general elections in Ghaziabad, in favour of sitting MLA AND BJP candidate Atul Garg, Singh said the Opposition bloc will struggle to weigh up and face the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Several Opposition parties came together to fight and defeat the BJP. However, you can all see that this is an alliance of convenience of some self-seeking Opposition leaders. However, they can't even face up to the NDA even if they are united. (the people will make the Opposition come a cropper in the elections)," the minister said.

However, in India, netizens set the song along with their hilarious Instagram reels and memes on other social media platforms. Invoking the daring rescue and repatriation of natives stuck and distressed in war-torn Ukraine, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the return of 22,500 stranded Indian students after speaking with leaders in the country and those in Russia and the US, adding that no other world leader could have accomplished this feat.

He also lauded PM Modi raising the country's prestige and profile on the world stage since being elected to office in 2014. "The India of today is a powerful country. The world did not take us seriously earlier, but PM Modi worked a miracle to get us where he has. Today, when India speaks on a global forum, the whole world listens. This is a ringing endorsement and affirmation of where our country is today," the Raksha Mantri said.

"We should all be proud of how the war (between Russia and Ukraine) was stopped for four-and-a-half hours to enable the passage of 22,500 Indian children from Ukraine. This is India," he said. The BJP declared Atul Garg as its candidate from the Ghaziabad constituency after Union minister and the sitting BJP MP from Ghaziabad, Gen (retd) VK Singh withdrew himself from the fray for the Lok Sabha polls.

Garg is currently a member of the state legislative assembly from Ghaziabad. Ghaziabad will poll for the Lok Sabha on April 26, in the second of the seven-phased elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Spread across five assembly areas of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Dhaulana (Hapur), the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency has over 29 lakh registered voters, according to officials.