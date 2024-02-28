Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Train Schedule to Change From THIS Date

New Delhi: Authorities have changed the schedule in the operation of Vande Bharat Express train running between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Dehradun in Uttarakhand to be effective from June 22, sources said. Officials said that the changes have been made for operational reasons and will come into effect from June 22, 2024. The Train No. 22457/22458 Anand Vihar Terminal – Dehradun – Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express currently runs six days a week except Wednesday.

According to Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, due to operational reasons, it has been decided that Vande Bharat train will be operated between Anand Vihar and Dehradun on Wednesday adding that the Vande Bharat train will not operate between Anand Vihar-Dehradun on Thursday. Kumar said that the information has been issued by the Railways four months in advance, so that people do not face inconvenience.

The Vande Bharat train leaves for Dehradun from Anan Vihar Terminal of Delhi at 5.50 pm six days a week except Wednesday. This train reaches Dehradun at 10.35 pm via Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar. The next morning, Vande Bharat train leaves Dehradun for Anand Vihar at 7 am. It reaches Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.45 via Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut.

Vande Bharat train operation was started for the first time between Delhi and Uttarakhand on 29 May 2023. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vande Bharat train, which reaches the destination at fast speed and on time, remains the first choice of passengers these days.