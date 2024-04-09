Delhi Court Extends BRS Leader Kavitha's Judicial Custody Till Apr 23 in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday April 9 extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC Kavitha, who was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor case, till the 23rd of April, 2024.

Kavitha was produced by the ED in the court today after the remand of 14 days ended. The ED, which moved an application in the court, claimed that the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case was at a “crucial stage” and if Kavita is granted bail, it will affect the investigation.

On the other hand, Kavita's lawyer told the court that there is nothing new with the ED to seek an extension of custody. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court gave orders extending her judicial custody for two more weeks.

Kavitha claimed that she was a victim in the Delhi liquor case and has “nothing to do” with the case.

"There was more media trial than CBI and ED investigation. They acted to damage my reputation politically and personally. My phone number was aired on channels and my privacy was compromised. I attended the trial four times in Delhi liquor case, gave the bank details and cooperated in every way. All my mobile phones have been handed over to the investigating agency. They are making false accusations of destroying phones. They raided my home and offices many times for two and a half years and harassed me,” she said.

Over the ED's accusations of intimidating witnesses, the BRS leader said, Why was I not arrested when our party was in power? 95 percent of the ED and CBI cases are related to opposition leaders. As soon as they joined the BJP, the investigation of those cases would be stopped. All the opposition parties are looking towards the judiciary with hope,” Kavitha said adding she is ready to cooperate with the investigation of the case.

The extension in Kavitha's judicial custody comes a day after a city court in Delhi on Monday denied interim bail to the BRS leader in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case on the grounds that her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother's "moral and emotional support".

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja while dismissing the plea, said the stage was not right to grant interim bail to Kavitha in the case.

The ED, while opposing the bail application by the BRS leader, accused Kavitha of destroying evidence and influencing witnesses in the case. The agency has said that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group", which is accused of paying the ruling AAP government in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in lieu of a big share of liquor licenses in the national capital.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested by the ED from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. She was later sent to seven-day ED custody the next day which was extended in the subsequent court hearings.