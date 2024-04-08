Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail to K Kavitha in Excise Policy Case

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Updated : Apr 8, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

A Delhi Court on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha who was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case linked with the alleged liquor policy scam.

A Delhi Court on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha who was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case linked with the alleged liquor policy scam.

New Delhi: A court here on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail. Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother's "moral and emotional support".

The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case. The agency had alleged that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters. She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

Last Updated :Apr 8, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.