Darjeeling MP Helps Woman Trapped in Oman to Return Home

Siliguri: A young woman who was defrauded while working in Oman has finally managed to return home on Friday with the help of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. Her family members thanked Bista along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for rescuing the woman home.

Purnima Lama, a resident of Khairbari in Madarihat went to Oman for work two years ago. After a few days, the Oman-based firm fired her. She became a victim of fraud on reaching the Sultanate of Mascot there. Her agent allegedly conspired with an organisation and confiscated her visa, passport, Aadhaar card, voter card and other documents. Despite trying all means, Purnima's family could not bring back the woman home.

On December 23, Purnima's family approached Bista for help and informed him the matter. The MP immediately wrote to Jaishankar about the woman's return to India. Thereafter, the Ministry of External Affairs contacted the Indian Embassy in Oman. Jaishankar and Bista spoke to the Indian Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang in this matter. After investigating the case, the woman was allowed to return home. After around 1.5 months, she was rescued by the Indian Embassy.

On January 31, Purnima flew to Mumbai from Oman and then to Bagdogra Airport on February 2. She reached home with the help of the local administration.

Bista said, "I got to know about the incident from the family members of the woman. I quickly sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs. I had also informed PM Modi and Jaishankar about it. Necessary steps were taken and the woman was brought back to her family."