New Delhi: West Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista on Wednesday said that the state was witnessing a widespread human rights violation, adding that Chief Minister was issuing provocative statements, leading to the persecution of BJP workers and leaders in the state. Bista said the situation was 'autocracy-like', and that it was high time for the Centre to intervene.

West Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista calls for Presidents Rule in the state

"If police and West Bengal government wanted, they could've prevented the Birbhum incident from taking place. They let it happen, as political murders and political violence provide steam to the Trinamool Congress government," Bista said. "Mamata is now on a tour of Darjeeling and providing one objectionable comment after another," he further added.

Questioned whether he thought President's Rule was the need of the hour, the BJP MP said that it was not for BJP, but for people in the state, that President's Rule should be imposed. "If you want to prevent West Bengal from becoming Bangladesh, then President's Rule is imperative. If we impose this, the first motivator (behind the move) will be 10 crore people living in the state, regardless of what West Bengal or anyone else says about the decision," he noted.

Also read: Mafia rule in West Bengal, Centre's intervention needed to restore law and order: BJP

Significantly, he also alleged that the state, under Mamata Banerjee, was missing any semblance of law and order and that neither the Indian constitution nor Indian laws were being followed under TMC rule. "Today's TMC government, neither do they follow Indian laws nor do they follow the Constitution of India. They have their own rules. The police and administration, too, work as TMC cadres. If it goes on like this, I can say it on record that we will create another Kashmir in India", Bista stated.

The BJP MP said the people of West Bengal were increasingly turning towards BJP, which is why the party had been able to score 70 seats from a meager three seats.