Alwar: Upper-Caste Bully Beats Up Dalit Boy at School; Hurls Casteist Abuses

17 hours ago

The Dalit victim's father alleged that the family of the accused threatened to kill them when they protested against this incident. A case has been registered and Ramgarh Police has taken cognisance of the issue to nab the accused at the earliest.

Alwar (Rajasthan): A Dalit student who had come to drink water at a hand pump inside the school was brutally beaten up by a local bully on Saturday, March 30, for touching the bucket.

The incident took place in the Mangleshpur village of the Ramgarh police station area. The parents of the victim, upon being informed about the matter went to scold the bully but were in turn threatened to be killed by the accused.

Meanwhile, to makes things worse, the school principal too shrugged off the seriousness of the matter and said that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the police.

The victim student's father was then forced to lodge a report at Ramgarh police station, stating that his son, Chirag, a student of class 4 had gone to school to study at 9 AM on Saturday. At around 10 AM, when the son felt thirsty, he went to the hand pump installed inside the school boundary to drink water.

The accused, who belongs to the same village, was filling water from another bucket near the pump. "When my son accidentally removed the bucket to drink water, the bully got enraged and beat my son and hurled caste-based slurs at him. When we confronted his family, his family threatened to kill us," Chirag's father said to the police.

Ramgarh police station officer Sawai Singh said that a case has been registered and after the victim's father filed a complaint. He said, "The victim child is being medically treated at a local hospital. A police team has been sent to arrest the accused."

