WB Sporadic violence: CPM, Cong, BJP Allege intimidation, Bomb Attack by TMC Men in Murshidabad

Murshidabad: Incidents of sporadic violence was reported from West Bengal's Murshidabad where CPI(M) and BJP alleged attempts of intimidation with bombs directed at the parties' polling agents on Tuesday as voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha election got underway.

West Bengal state secretary and the CPI(M)'s Politburo member Mohammed Salim, who is Left-Congress combine candidate from Murshidabad, rushed to the area where Trinamool Congress backed miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at CPM polling agents. Sources said bomb was also hurled at local Congress president's house triggering panic among people. Salim also detected 'electoral malpractice' at Gopinath Sishu Sikha Kendra booth, where he caught a fake voter, sources added.

Earlier, the situation in Patharghata area of ​​Hariharpara police station in Murshidabad turned volatile over allegation of violence surfaced. The Congress also alleged violence by TMC cadres in Domkal area, which according to the party, witnessed incidents involving hurling of low intensity bombs by TMC members.

According to the CPI(M), the party agents were beaten up at booth number 254, 255 in Domkal. Motorcycle-borne miscreants carried bombs and indulged in vandalism, the party alleged. Incidents of bombing were reported in Bhagbangola and Harharpara, it added.

Voters were allegedly prevented from entering booths in Domkal Dakshin Nagar Mathpara booth number 145 by cadres of the ruling party. Police and central forces rushed to the spot brought the situation is under control.

During the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election, a TMC booth president allegedly clashed with BJP candidate Dhananjay Ghosh at a polling booth in Jangipur. BJP candidate Dhananjay Ghosh said, "I am a BJP candidate and I have been threatened by TMC's booth agent...If a candidate can be treated like this, what can happen to common people. We will complain about this to the Election Commission..."

The EC received 182 complaints by 9 am, most of which were from Murshidabad and Jangipur constituencies. According to officials, around 32.82 per cent polling was reported till 11am, with Jangipur recording the highest turnout of 33.81 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (33.09), Murshidabad (32.72) and Maldaha Uttar (31.73).

Additionally, 29.39 per cent voting was recorded in the assembly bypoll in Murshidabad's Bhagawangola. All the four seats are minority-dominated, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) holding Murshidabad and Jangipur, while the BJP has Maldaha North, and Maldaha South is represented by the Congress.

In Murshidabad seat, Salim claimed that he caught hold of a 'fake booth agent' in Rabinagar area of the constituency. In Rabinagar area, Salim was greeted with "go back" slogans as he tried to enter a booth following allegations of CPI(M) booth agents being heckled by alleged TMC goons.

"The TMC has unleashed a reign of terror in the entire constituency. Strict action must be taken by the Election Commission," Salim said. Salim was seen shuttling from one booth to another as allegations of intimidation of voters surfaced in the area.

"The CPI(M) along with Congress goons are trying to intimidate the voters. There has been resistance from the masses," TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta said. In Karimpur area of the seat, clashes were reported between the TMC and the CPI(M) supporters outside a few booths. Clashes were reported between the TMC and the Congress activists from Domkol area.

In Jangipur area, BJP candidate Dhanajoy Ghosh faced protests by TMC cadres as he tried to enter some of the booths in the constituency. "If such hooliganism continues, there could be a rerun of Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi incident," he said. Ghosh was referring to the Sitalkuchi firing incident in the 2021 assembly polls when four persons were killed after central forces opened fire to control a mob.

The TMC has complained to the EC against Ghosh, accusing him of intimidating voters. "@BJP4India's thirst for violence never ends! Their MP candidate from Jangipur, Dhananjay Ghosh, stormed in with CRPF thugs and harassed our Block President. @ECISVEEP, when will you grow a spine and stand against this hooliganism?" the AITC posted on X.

In Englishbazar area, the BJP accused the TMC of beating up their booth agents, similar complaints were lodged by the Congress against the state's ruling party from Ratua area in Malda. In some areas, TMC workers staged a protest following allegations that central forces were assisting BJP workers in intimidating voters at some booths in the Maldaha North constituency.

Altogether 73,37,651 voters, including 36,12,395 women and 154 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise. Voting began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. (With agency inputs)