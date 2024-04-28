Reservation Row: Congress Campaign Biggest Lie' of the Decade, Says Kishan Reddy

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy criticised Congress' campaign claim that BJP would abolish reservations if voted to power again as the biggest lie of the decade. Reddy alleged that Congress had launched a similar campaign that BJP and BRS were the same, though people did not believe it. Reddy argued that Congress has diluted BC reservations in Telangana.

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy criticised Congress' campaign claim that BJP would abolish reservations if voted to power again as the biggest lie of the decade. Reddy alleged that Congress had launched a similar campaign that BJP and BRS were the same, though people did not believe it.

Hyderabad: Dubbing the Congress' campaign claim that BJP would abolish reservations if voted to power at the Centre again as the biggest lie of the decade, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Sunday mocked Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy saying they are "daydreaming".

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy alleged that the Congress during Telangana assembly polls had unleashed a similarly "malicious" campaign that BJP and BRS were one and the same, though people did not believe it.

I don't know whether Rahul Gandhi has been daydreaming or Revanth Reddy was dreaming in the night. Congress has resorted to Goebbels' campaign against BJP that we will remove reservations, abolish reservations. Congress has been harping on that campaign in order to make people believe it, Reddy said.

The lie that the Congress is spreading is the biggest lie of the decade. It is the Congress which has diluted BC reservations in Telangana against the spirit of Dr BR Ambedkar's ambition, he said.

Alleging that Congress has no moral right to criticise BJP, the union minister said it was his party which made Ramnath Kovind, an SC, and Adivasi lady Droupadi Murmu as Presidents.

According to him, there are as many as 27 BC, 12 SC and eight ST ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre. Reddy claimed that Congress has no claims to seek votes in Telangana and its graph is declining while that of the BJP has been going up. 3

He opined that BJP will win "double digit" Lok Sabha seats in the state. Elections for Telangana's 17 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13.

Read More

  1. Clear From BJP Leaders' Statements They Want to 'Snatch Away' Reservation, Says Rahul Gandhi
  2. BJP 'Deliberately' Trying to Leak Exam Papers to Deny Youth Benefit of Reservations: Akhilesh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.