Clear From BJP Leaders' Statements They Want to 'Snatch Away' Reservation, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that it is clear from the statements of BJP leaders that their objective is to destroy democracy by changing the Constitution and "snatch away" the reservation of Dalits, backward classes and tribals. Gandhi asserted that as long as the Congress is there, no power in the world can take away reservation from the deprived people.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "It is now clear from the statements of BJP leaders and those close to Narendra Modi that their objective is -- destroying the democracy of the country by changing the Constitution. To snatch away the reservation of Dalits, backward classes and tribals and end their participation in running the country."

The Congress is standing like a rock in the way of the BJP to protect the Constitution and reservation, he asserted. "As long as the Congress is there, no power in the world can take away their reservation from the deprived people," he asserted. The Congress on Saturday slammed as "false propaganda" Prime Minister Modi's "snatching quotas" remarks and alleged that it is the BJP that was against reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said reality is that since 1950, reservation in education and employment has been possible when there have been Congress prime ministers and Congress governments at the helm.