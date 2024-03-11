CM Revanth Reddy Launches Housing Scheme in Telangana

Bhadrachalam (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme aiming to provide houses to those from the economically weaker sections. Under the scheme, the state government will distribute house pattas in the name of women. The government has already sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses at a cost of Rs 22,500 crore, an official release said.

Alleging that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao sought votes in the name of double bedroom houses and deceived the public in the last 10 years, Reddy said people have "buried" the KCR regime and elected "Indiramma Rajyam" (the welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi). The Congress party and Khammam district are maintaining a special bond and it is the reason the government launched the Indiramma Housing Scheme from here, he further said.

Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to people to build houses on their own housing plots. The houses will be sanctioned to the deserving poor. Reddy said the Congress Government has been providing cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 and also free bus travel to women in the state-run RTC buses besides providing 200 units of free power to the beneficiaries.

He demanded the BJP to make public the details of houses sanctioned to the poor in Telangana and alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre "claimed many lives of the farmers" with its policies, the release added. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also spoke in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy, along with his wife on Monday offered prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 60 KM from the state capital Hyderabad.