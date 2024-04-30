Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination From Hinjili Assembly Constituency for Sixth Time

Berhampur: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday filed his nominations for the Odisha Assembly elections from the Hinjili assembly seat in the Ganjam district. Patnaik has earlier been elected as a legislator from the Hinjili assembly segment five times in a row since 2000.

Patnaik reached the Chhatrapur Sub Collector's Office and submitted his nomination papers to Additional Sub-Collector Nilamadhav Majhi. He was accompanied by ST Chairman VK Pandian, Berhampur BJD Lok Sabha candidate Bhrigu Baxipatra, Asika Lok Sabha candidate Ranjita Sahu, Chhatrapur MLA candidate Subas Chandra Behera, Odisha Finance Minister Vikram Keshari Arukh, Khallikot MLA Suryamani Baidya, Asika MLA Manjula Swain.

Before filing his nominations, Chief Minister Naveen first offers prayers at the Maa Tara Tarini Temple. Patnaik landed at a temporary helipad prepared at Narsinghpur Street at around 11 am to submit his nomination papers. Meanwhile, security was tightened in Chhatrapur due to the CM's visit.

Polling will be held in the Hinjili Assembly segment of the Aska Lok Sabha constituency on May 20. Notably, the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be declared June 4.

