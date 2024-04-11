On Eid, Mamata Turns Heat on Centre; Says Will Not Accept CAA, NRC and UCC

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata on Thursday. She also warned people against falling prey to the plots of 'some people' during elections.

Addressing a gathering here at the Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she said, "We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not tolerate any attempt to torment of the country. UCC is not acceptable. I want harmony among religions."

"We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. We will not accept any forcible implementation of these. I do not know how to hate people. I do not deliver hate speeches. I want everybody to live like brothers in peace and harmony. If we stay united, nobody will be able to cause harm to us. Do not let anybody break this unity," she added.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, Banerjee alleged that a few people want to scare others away in the name of agencies. "Let's employ the CBI, ED, Income Tax, and NIA to go after them. I will tell them (BJP) to construct a jail and put everyone behind bars. But will you be able to put the entire population of 130 crores in jails?" she questioned.

She further alleged that as the election is around, a selected few Muslim leaders in the country were getting calls with offers to join other parties. She also asserted that the people in West Bengal are living in peace and harmony because brotherhood exists among different communities.