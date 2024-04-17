Charred Bodies of Three Assam Youths, Burnt Vehicle Found in Meghalaya

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Three Assam youths' charred bodies were found buried in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, with their vehicle also found burnt in Rongmil. The bodies were partially buried, and the motives and involvement of the group remain unknown until investigations are complete.

Shillong/Goalpara: Charred bodies of three youths of Assam were found buried in neighbouring Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle which they used to enter Meghalaya from Assam's Goalpara district was also found burnt in the same area, Rongmil. "We have learnt that the three persons had gone to Meghalaya in a vehicle on Tuesday. Their charred bodies, partially buried, were recovered by local police there," a police officer of Goalpara said.

It appears that the three persons were killed by a group of people. We are in touch with the Meghalaya police. Why the three were killed or who were involved would be known only after investigations are over," the officer added.

Meghalaya police said that the bodies were found buried in two locations. Two bodies were found in one spot and another in a separate spot near the area where the vehicle was burnt, an officer of the Meghalaya police told PTI.

He said that the family members had spoken to them after they entered Meghalaya on Tuesday morning and since then, they could not be contacted.

After the worried family members informed the police, a search operation was launched on Wednesday. Villagers informed the East Garo district authorities of a burnt vehicle in Rongmil area. The police reached the spot and found the bodies.

Two of the deceased were identified as Jamal Ali and Nur Mohammed from Dolguma in Goalpara. The identity of the third victim is yet to be verified. The police have registered a case and investigations are on.

