CCTV at Counting Centre in Tamil Nadu's Erode Constituency Fails for an Hour

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

A CCTV camera at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology in Chithode, Kerala, failed at midnight, causing a breakdown in voting counting. The issue was promptly resolved by the vendor, who then re-enabled the camera, allowing it to resume functioning around 1 am.

Erode: One of the CCTVs at a vote counting centre at the government's Institute of Road and Transport Technology located at Chithode here failed on Sunday midnight, District Collector and Returning Officer of Erode parliamentary constituency Raja Gopal Sunkara said on Monday.

The problem was immediately attended to and repaired within an hour, he said. The returning officer told the media on Monday noon that of the 221 CCTV cameras fitted and functioning round the clock at counting centres in the constituency, one of them where the Erode West constituency EVMs were placed, suddenly stopped working at 12 midnight on Sunday.

On receiving the information, the officials contacted the 'vendor' of the CCTVs, who immediately attended to the problem and fixed it. The failed camera resumed functioning around 1 am, he said.

The collector said no political party had made a complaint in this regard. Such malfunctions are common among electronics, he said, adding that no foul play is suspected.

He also said three-layer police protection is provided at the counting centres, whereby CISF and local police personnel are guarding strongrooms around the clock.

