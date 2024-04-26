Lok Sabha Election 2024: Azim Has No Hands, Casts Maiden Vote with Nose; Ink Smeared on Toe

Thiruvananthapuram : Azim, who is 90 per cent disabled with no hands, became the center of attention as he cast his vote by rubbing his nose on the EVM. The incident became all the more curious as the polling officials smeared ink on the big toe of Azim after he cast his vote.

Azim exercised his maiden franchise in the 43rd booth of Government UP School at Velimanna in Kerala's Kozhikode district. He also suffers from deformities in legs, jaw teeth, mouth besides hearing problems. As he he turned 18, he cast his maiden vote.

A native of Velimanna, Azim was born without both hands and has many physical limitations and he can travel only in a wheelchair. Despite his constraints, Azim reached the polling station, pressed the EVM button with his nose and exercised his right to vote, becoming a role model for our society.

Azim has been displaying the same self-confidence and determination all through. In the past, he became a finalist in the competition for the International Children's Peace Award. He has won gold in para swimming championship. Azim has received many achievements like Ujjwala Balayam Award and Child Achiever Award.

Azim has also led a legal battle demanding that Velimanna Upper Primary School, where he studied, be upgraded to a high school. He had also filed a case in the Supreme Court demanding that the school be upgraded. This 18-year-old is waiting for his SSLC exam results.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister's Chief Principal Secretary KM Abraham could not vote in the Lok Sabha elections. He told ETV Bharat that he was unable to vote after another person was found having the same voter ID number as his epic card. Abraham said that a complaint has been filed with the district collector who is also the returning officer.

KM Abraham came to vote at booth number 41 of Poojappura LP School. Then the voter ID card was given to the election officials. When they searched the voter ID card number, they noticed that another woman's name was also included in the voter list with the same number. Then Abraham had to return without voting. However, it is not clear how two identity cards were created with the same number. Then a complaint was made to the District Collector in this regard.

Voter who made a false complaint about the electronic voting machine was detained in Kozhikode. The voter complained that when he cast his vote in booth 17 at Elathur Edakkad Union School, a different symbol appeared on the print. When the polling officials conducted test voting, the complaint was found to be false. On the complaint of the presiding officer, the voter Anil Kumar Velleri was taken into custody.

LDF and UDF workers clashed at a polling station in Kasargod constituency alleging that booth number 78 of Payyannur Karammel ALP School was captured by CPIM workers. UDF has accused 5 people of trying to cast bogus votes. It is also alleged that a UDF booth agent was beaten up. Ranjith, son of Kannur DCC general secretary AP Narayanan, was allegedly beaten up. UDF booth agent sought treatment at the hospital. After learning about the incident, UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan came to the booth and protested.

A complaint was lodged that bogus voting took place in booth 132 of Vypin Santa Cruz High School in Ernakulam constituency. Woman voter Thankamma came to vote with her voter identification documents when she came to know that her vote had been cast by someone else. Thankamma demanded to find out who had cast vote in her name.

Another bogus vote complaint has been made by a lady named Bindu S in Adoor of Pathanamthitta constituency. UDF candidate Antony alleged that the incident in Adoor was a confirmation of the allegations of rigged votes.

Voting has been for sometime suspended in Pathanamthitta Pandalam due to allegations of fraudulent voting. The allegation of fake vote was raised in Cherikal booth 4 near Pantalam. Following the complaint, voting was suspended for a long time. Voting resumed after discussions with various political party leaders and officials.

Kozhikode witnessed a tragic death of LDF booth agent inside the polling booth. LDF booth agent in town booth number 16, Kutchira Maliekal Anees Ahmed, collapsed and died inside the booth. He was admitted to the Government General Hospital, but his life could not be saved.

Another voter collapsed and died after casting his vote in Alappuzha district. Somarajan (75), who had voted at Kakazham S.N.V. TTC School, died at his home in Thekkummuri, Kakazham. After reaching booth number 138 and voting, he was about to get into an autorickshaw to go back, when he collapsed. He was immediately taken to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed.