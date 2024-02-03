Loading...

CBI Conducts Searches at 8 Locations in Kolkata with Links to Forged Certificate Racket Case

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 9:55 PM IST

Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation raided 8 locations in Kolkata and 24 Parganas over alleged Forged domicile certificate racket for recruitment in the Armed Forces . The investigation initiated by the Calcutta High Court addressed the issue of illegal recruitment in the Armed forces occurred via forged certificate exempting them of high cut-off marks which was reserved for border area residents. Domicile, matriculation and caste certificates are among the forged certificate list. The probe also raises questions of probable involvement of foreign nationals.

New Delhi: The CBI conducted searches at eight locations in Kolkata and 24 North Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday over alleged forged use of domicile documents to take benefit available to border-area residents in Central Armed Police Forces recruitment, officials said. The CBI took over the probe last August on the directions of the Calcutta High Court to look into the allegations that several candidates were recruited illegally in the armed forces and the CAPFs via forged domicile certificates purportedly showing them to be from border areas, thus getting through at lower cut-off marks. Some Pakistani nationals had also benefitted, the FIR had alleged.

The searches on Saturday were conducted on the premises of racketeers who were allegedly involved in creating forged domicile certificates, officials said. Going through the findings of the CBI preliminary enquiry, Justice Jay Sengupta had noted that no irregularity was detected in armed forces recruitment but four instances were found in Central Para Military forces.

"However, as regards employment in the Central Para Military Forces, some irregularities have already been detected. During preliminary enquiry, at least four such instances have come to light," Justice Jay Sengupta had noted. West Bengal, being a border state, allows lower cut-off marks in the examinations for employment in the Central Para Military Forces, he had said.

"This seems to have prompted people from other states, especially from the northern part of the country, to forge documents to show that they were domiciled in the State of West Bengal," Justice Sengupta noted, citing submissions of the deputy solicitor general.

"Domicile certificates, matriculation certificates and caste certificates have been forged. It will be a matter of a more in-depth investigation whether foreign nationals have also taken recourse to the same modus operandi in applying for jobs in the Indian forces," he had said.

Read More

  1. Budget 2024 Live | Piyush Goyal Refutes Claims of Opposition on ED, CBI Cases
  2. Interim Budget: Lokpal Gets Rs 33.32 Cr, CVC Allocated Rs 51.31 Cr, Rs 928.46 Cr Allocated to CBI
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 9:55 PM IST

TAGGED:

Forged domicile certificate racketKolkata24 North ParganasCBI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.