Budget 2024 Live | Piyush Goyal Refutes Claims of Opposition on ED, CBI Cases

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented an Interim Budget in the Parliament. While presenting the Budget 2024, the FM said that the central government has been working actively to make India a developed country worldwide by 2047.
Thereafter, Sitharaman also said that the Indian economy registered a positive transformation thanks to many developmental programmes and projects taken up in the last decade.
Here are the live updates:
- 6.01 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again on February 5 at 11 am.
- 5.25 PM
Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that the government has been taking up various programmes for the development of tribal people and also for the protection of their forest rights. Several members sought steps for the improvement of living standards of sal leaf collectors in the jungles.
- 4.45 PM
CPM RS member Sivadasan said the system of Governors is creating two power centres which is leading to a situation wherein the elected chief ministers are not being allowed to function freely in some states. The governors are leading parallel power structures, which has become a serious and it should be addressed for the benefit of the people of the respective states.
- 4.15 PM
Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, indirectly referring to Kharge's remarks, said that the agencies could take action against anybody as per the laws only and it would not be correct to blame the PM.
- 3.35 PM
Mallikharjun Kharge said that in Jharkhand, ED arrested chief minister and his resignation was accepted by the Governor. Later, Adivasi leader Champai Soren met Governor and staked claim to form government but Governor just told him that he will think. Champai Soren was sworn after two days. Whereas, in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned and staked claim to form the government which was accepted by Governor within a few minutes. Is this democracy? There is a lot of difference in these two states.
- 3.15 PM
RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned Kharge against provoking the ruling party benches when the Leader of Opposition took a swipe at PM Modi for trying to claim all credit to himself for everything by saying in his speeches 'My guarantee'.
- 2.55 PM
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took objection to the manner in which many development and welfare programmes are prefixed with PM (Prime Minister). The BJP members said the opposition Congress seems to be disliking the word PM for obvious reasons.
- 1.13 PM
BJP MP Kavita Patidar moves the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.
- 1.11 PM
Congress and the other opposition parties walk out of the Rajya Sabha due to the ongoing Jharkhand issue.
- 12.36 PM
Raosaheb Dadarao Danve, the MoS Railways, replies to the question asked by member R. Girirajan regarding railway infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.
- 12.33 PM
Minister Anupriya Patel replies to the question asked by members of the parliament regarding the decline in the export of pharmaceutical products.
- 12.18 PM
Rajya Sabha speaker Jagdeep Dhankar says, "Any challenge to sovereignty & integrity of this nation has to be registered. I would appreciate that the House in one voice reflects mindsets of 1.4 billion people that such attempt from money quarter within or outside has to be met unitedly, effectively & has to be neutralized."
- 11.30 AM
Kharge shows concern over the Jharkhand governor's role in the delay of the Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony.
- 11.26 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge says Congress is always for a united India. He also said that they are united from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He further said that for India, Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have made sacrifices. However, if the Lok Sabha MP (DK Suresh) says he has not said so, it should not be discussed.
- 11. 15 AM
BJP's Piyush Goyal hits out at Congress MP DK Suresh Kumar's 'separate country' remark in the Rajya Sabha. Goyal also seeks an apology from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the statement.
- 11 AM
On the third day of the interim Budget 2024–25 session, proceedings begin in both houses.
- 10.04 AM
Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, said that this year, the combined tax-to-GDP ratio of central and state governments is anticipated to surpass 18%, marking a historic moment for India.
- 8.45 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the India-China border situation.