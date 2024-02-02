Budget 2024 Live | Piyush Goyal Refutes Claims of Opposition on ED, CBI Cases

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented an Interim Budget in the Parliament. While presenting the Budget 2024, the FM said that the central government has been working actively to make India a developed country worldwide by 2047.

Thereafter, Sitharaman also said that the Indian economy registered a positive transformation thanks to many developmental programmes and projects taken up in the last decade.

Here are the live updates: