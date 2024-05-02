CBI Arrests Deputy General Manager of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Deputy General Manager of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) posted in Dhanbad's Mugma area in an alleged bribery case, the Central probe agency said on Thursday.

A case was registered by the CBI on May 1 against the accused identified as Ram Prakash Pandey, the DGM of Hariajam Colliery, Mugma Area, on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant to change his duty from underground to surface, the CBI official said.

The complainant has been working as general mazdoor at Hariajam Colliery, CBH Group of Mines under Mugma Area, ECL since 2006. In 2011, he met with a fatal accident and thereby he became 50 per cent handicapped.

The civil surgeon, Dhanbad issued a Medical Certificate in 2012 in this regard. Initially, he was doing his underground duties. The complainant was working underground before the accident but after losing his physical ability, he had requested Pandey for surface duty, which was allegedly not given to him, the complaint alleged.

The complainant then approached the local MP with his prayer following which Pandey issued a letter on March 16, 2024, deputing him at surface work — weighbridge, Central Pool Siding — for which he allegedly demanded the bribe. After verification, the CBI laid a trap and Pandey was nabbed red-handed while receiving part payment of the bribe from the complainant. The CBI later conducted searches which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, the agency said in a statement. Investigation is underway, the CBI said.

