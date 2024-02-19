Case Lodged against Dehradun Youth for Beating Dog, Burning Puppies in Tandoor Earlier

Dehradun: Police have registered a case against a youth for injuring a dog whom he had allegedly beaten up in Nagar Kotwali area of Dehradun. The youth was earlier accused of burning four puppies to death in a tandoor but had gone scot-free due to lack of evidence, police added.

The accused, identified as Raja alias Lemon, a resident of Khudbuda, is on the run. According to the police, Animal Cruelty Prevention Committee member, Pooja Bahukhandi, lodged a complaint against Raja stating he had brutally attacked a dog leaving it seriously injured on Saturday.

After the matter came to her notice, Pooja got the dog treated. She alleged that Raja had earlier burnt four puppies to death in a tandoor. At that time, one Raj Surya had lodged a complaint but no action was taken against Raja, she told police.

Based on Pooja's complaint, a case was registered against the accused in the city police station under the Cruelty to Animals Act. Investigations are underway and searches are being held for the accused.

While registering the case on the basis of Pooja's complaint, police have included the previous complaint of burning puppies to death.

SSP Ajay Singh said that the case of burning puppies in tandoor is very old and police could not find any evidence against the accused at that time. But recently, another case has surfaced where a dog was severely beaten allegedly by the same youth, he said. "A case has been registered. Searches are underway and the accused will be arrested very soon," he said.