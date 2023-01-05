Gwalior: A heartbreaking scenario came to the fore in the Sarafa Bazar area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday morning after locals discovered the bloodied bodies of five puppies trashed in a vacant plot in the area. Following this, a case under the Animal Cruelty Act has been registered by the police, who have begun the hunt for the accused.

The bodies were first spotted by a local resident, who had gone to the spot to dispose of garbage. Subsequently, cops also discovered a blood-stained hammer, believed to be the weapon used for the crime, from the spot.

Animal lovers gathered in the area after news of the discovery spread among the local populace and reached the Huzrat Kotwali Police Station and demanded the culprit be arrested as soon as possible. Claiming such incidents have seen a rise of late, they asserted that animals are being targeted.

Speaking about the issue, animal lover Chhaya Tomar, who is also a resident of the city, noted that the incident is not just a shame on humanity, but also exposes police, who 'talk of controlling crime'. "Such incidents are occurring day and night, and prove that police have no control over criminals.

These things have happened in the past as well, but no concrete action has been taken against anyone," Tomar added. Meanwhile, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Rajeev Gupta said police have intensified the search for the killer after registering the case.