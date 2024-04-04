BSF Shoots Down 'Rogue' Pak Drone Carrying Narcotics along IB in Rajasthan

Sri Ganga Nagar: In another incident of cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force personnel on Thursday April 3 shot down a “rogue” Pakistani drone and recovered 1.7 kg narcotics from the Unmanned Air Vehicle in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said.

The incident took place near Raisinghnagar. A BSF spokesperson said that on 4 Apr 2024, alert troops of BSF Sri Ganganagar recovered a drone in the general area of Raisinghnagar along Indo-Pak International Border. During the search, two packets weighing 1.7 kg of suspected narcotics dropped by a rogue drone were also recovered, the spokesperson said.

A search operation has been conducted on the spot by BSF soldiers. SP Sri Ganga Nagar Gaurav Yadav said that on noticing the movement of the drone on Thursday morning on the India-Pakistan International Border, the Border Security Force personnel immediately came into action and shot down the drone from which the drugs have been recovered.

The drone will be sent for investigation, he said adding the value of the recovered heroin is said to be in lakhs of rupees in international market.

The SP said that after the incident, BSF and police jointly launched a search operation to find out whether more packets of heroin were dropped by Pakistani smugglers in the area. Besides, suspicious persons are being identified in the surrounding villages in the case, he said.

Significantly, the incidents of cross-border drug smuggling using drones are on the rise along the International Border in Rajasthan. It can be recalled that on March 12 this year, the Border Security Force recovered seven packets of Heroin worth crores of rupees smuggled by Pakistani smugglers in Sri Ganganagar and Annopgarh districts of Rajasthan.