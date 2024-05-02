BSF Guns Down One Intruder Near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba ()

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir): The Border Security Forces on Wednesday gunned down one intruder in the Samba sector, officials said. According to the BSF, the intruder was killed near the international border.

The personnel from BSF 125-BN noticed suspicious movement of a person crossing from the Pakistan’s territory onto the Indian side of the International Border in Samba, BSF sources said.

After being challenged by the troops, the man brazenly kept advancing towards the border fencing forcing security forces to shot him dead, they said According to them, the area is being searched to get further details to help the investigation process.