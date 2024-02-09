BSF Arrests Trafficker in South Dinajpur, Recovers Glass Jar of Bharti Snake Venom Worth Rs 12 Cr

Balurghat (West Bengal): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday arrested a trafficker and recovered a glass jar of Bharti snake venom in North Jamalpur area of South Dinajpur before it was to be smuggled across the Indo-Bangla border.

The apprehended smuggler, Tapan Adhikari (50) surrendered and handed over the poison to the Balurghat Forest Department.

As per sources, the international market value of the seized snake venom is said to be around Rs 12 crore. According to the statement by the Forest Department, BSF received a tip-off and subsequently raided Adhikari's house in North Jamalpur of Trimohini area of Hili police station on Thursday morning. After a search was conducted, such a huge amount of the poison was confiscated from his house, sources claimed.

Sukant Ojha, ranger, Balurghat Forest department, confirmed that the BSF conducted the operation after receiving information from a secret source and was successful in confiscating the jar of Bharti snake poison. He hailed the arrest of Adhikari but hinted at a bigger gang operating under this racket. "Adhikary is not involved in the smuggling of this snake venom alone," he quipped.

The Forest Department gauged that there are several others involved in this illegal trade.

"Department officials have launched an inquiry to trace, nab the kingpin through the person held. Currently, the arrested will be handed over to the police," according to an official.

Meanwhile, the seized venom will be sent to the lab for testing, a department official added.