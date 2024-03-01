"BJP's Work Is Better Than Congress": Himachal Pradesh Party Chief Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday, praised the Bharatiya Janata Party's work despite political uncertainty. She urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to strengthen the party to face the upcoming election. Singh emphasised the need for a strong organization to face the challenges on the ground, stating that the BJP is expected to do more as directed by PM Modi.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Amid the political uncertainty in Himachal Pradesh, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Friday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party's work is better than that of the grand old party. "A lot of things remain to be done in Congress. As a MP, I visit my constituency and try to interact with the local people and solve their problems. It is true that the BJP's working is better than ours," the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief told ANI on Friday.

Pratibha Singh further said that she has conveyed her message to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and asked him to strengthen the organisation. "From day 1, I had been telling the CM that we would be able to face the upcoming election only if he strengthens the organisation. This is a very tough situation for us. We can see a lot of difficulties on the ground - as per the directions of PM Modi, BJP is going to do a lot of things," she added.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress chief further said "We are on weak footing there. I urged him again and again that we need to strengthen and the party needs to be organised...I can say that it is a difficult time. Still, we have to contest elections and win." Earlier on Thursday, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh continued to exert pressure on CM Sukhu, saying they had highlighted issues they thought "were not correct".

Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, appeared to back the six rebel MLAs who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, saying it was natural for MLAs to be upset. "Definitely, why not? When it has been more than a year and you take no cognizance or listen to them, it is natural for them to be upset. Had you sat them down, talked to them and found out a solution, this situation would not have occurred," Pratibha Singh said, answering a query.

Partibha Singh's son and cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh, who agreed not to press on his resignation, attended a meeting with the Chief Minister on Friday. Meanwhile Leader of opposition Jairam Thakur says the Congress governmet will not last out its full term. "We are sitting here, we are not doing anything. Whatever is happening - it is happening amongst them.

We are alert regarding the political developments taking place. But the unethical and wrong methods that have been adopted to save the government - suspension of BJP MLAs, disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs - and a few hasty decisions that have been taken have affected the image of the CM across the state. He should understand this" Jairam Thakur said.

Notably, after the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress had 40 MLAs, while the BJP had 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents. With the six rebel MLAs disqualified, the strength of the House has come down from 68 to 62, and the halfway mark is now 32. With the loss of six MLAs, the Congress now has 34 MLAs and the BJP, with independents, has 28.

The fortunes of the Congress will now rest on its ability to keep the rest of its flock together. The political crisis in the state was triggered by the Congress losing the Rajya Sabha election on Tuesday despite having a clear majority in the assembly.

