BJP Opposed to Ethos of Bengal: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said Modi had stated that people had seen the trailer of his 10-year rule and wondered what more lies in store.

Dubrajpur (West Bengal): Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP was opposed to the ethos of Bengal and called upon the people to reject the saffron party. Addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary alleged that the Narendra Modi government is yet to release money for the 100 days wages of the poor job card holders of the state.

"Don't vote BJP. They are anti-Bengal. They don't hold in reverence luminaries like Swami Vivekananda, they smash the bust of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar, they don't know where Rabindranath Tagore was born. People appointed by them try to evict prides of Bengal like economist Amartya Sen," Banerjee, the de-facto number two in TMC hierarchy, said.

He demanded, "Why haven't you (BJP) released any white paper on this (MGNREGA fund release). Why you are silent on our demand for a white paper which will contain details if any funds had been actually released for the lakhs of job card holders who had toiled hard for years for rural development projects and yet to get any single paisa from the Centre."

Banerjee said Modi had stated that people had seen the trailer of his 10-year rule and wondered what more lies in store. "Before 2014, the price of LPG was Rs 400 for every cylinder. Now it has reached the Rs 1000 mark. If the trailer shows such 'achhe din' symptoms, God knows what the real film portends."

"While our chief minister Mamata Banerjee had rolled out a slew of social welfare projects from Kanyashree, Rupashree, Lakshmir Bhandar...", Modi's promises "like Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account still remains unfulfilled," he said.

