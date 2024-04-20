BJP Will Win All 5 Seats in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase I

Guwahati: With the first phase of Lok Sabha election now done and dusted, ruling BJP is exuding confidence of sweeping away all the five seats of Assam that went to polls on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who is leading the party's campaign in the state has claimed that BJP will win five seats in Assam where the fate of candidates were sealed in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister's claim is a reflection of his immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to express his views on how many seats the BJP would get in the first phase after polling ended on Friday. The chief minister made this claim looking at the voter turnout. He said that results in all the five constituencies will be in favor of the BJP as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his works.

"My feedback - 1st Phase of voting in Assam was phenomenal. 5/5 seats are now firmly with Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji. The momentum for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is much bigger than we expected. In Phase 2 also we will be winning all the 5 seats," he wrote in a social media post.

According to the chief minister the BJP got more votes in the first phase of polling than expected. He is also confident that the BJP will be able to win five out of five seats in Assam in the second phase of polling on April 26.

The chief minister will be busy in Barak Valley on Saturday April 20 after the first phase of polling yesterday. He will also attend election rallies in Silchar and Karimganj in Barak Valley.

Meanwhile Assam registered a total of 75.95% voter turnout across the state in the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha election 2024 on Friday. The five seats saw voter turnout as followed- Kaziranga 75.79%, Sonitpur 74.81%, Jorhat 79.48%, Dibrugarh 75.74 % and Lakhimpur 72.75%.