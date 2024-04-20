BJP Will Win All 5 Seats in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase I

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a social media post after the conclusion of the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, the Assam CM said that all the five seats in the state "are now firmly with Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji" adding "the momentum for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is much bigger than we expected".

Guwahati: With the first phase of Lok Sabha election now done and dusted, ruling BJP is exuding confidence of sweeping away all the five seats of Assam that went to polls on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who is leading the party's campaign in the state has claimed that BJP will win five seats in Assam where the fate of candidates were sealed in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister's claim is a reflection of his immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to express his views on how many seats the BJP would get in the first phase after polling ended on Friday. The chief minister made this claim looking at the voter turnout. He said that results in all the five constituencies will be in favor of the BJP as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his works.

"My feedback - 1st Phase of voting in Assam was phenomenal. 5/5 seats are now firmly with Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji. The momentum for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is much bigger than we expected. In Phase 2 also we will be winning all the 5 seats," he wrote in a social media post.

According to the chief minister the BJP got more votes in the first phase of polling than expected. He is also confident that the BJP will be able to win five out of five seats in Assam in the second phase of polling on April 26.

The chief minister will be busy in Barak Valley on Saturday April 20 after the first phase of polling yesterday. He will also attend election rallies in Silchar and Karimganj in Barak Valley.

Meanwhile Assam registered a total of 75.95% voter turnout across the state in the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha election 2024 on Friday. The five seats saw voter turnout as followed- Kaziranga 75.79%, Sonitpur 74.81%, Jorhat 79.48%, Dibrugarh 75.74 % and Lakhimpur 72.75%.

  1. Read more: Nothing Wrong With Religious Polarization, Says Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  2. Himanta's poll vault: Not LS election, but Polygamy, Child Marriage Are his priorities, says CM
  3. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dances during Election Campaign in Jorhat

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.