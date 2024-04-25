BJP Accuses Tripura Royal Scion of Spreading 'Hatred' Among Tribals Before 2nd Phase

Agartala: Ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Tripura BJP vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia accused the saffron party's alliance partner Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma of 'spreading hatred' among tribals in the state. She also alleged that the Tipra Motha was "cheating tribals in the name of politics" and said indigenous people would not support the regional party if he did not apologise. Debbarma is a proponent of Tipraland, a separate area for tribals in non-tribal majority erstwhile princely state.



Jamatia's comment comes two days before the polling for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat on Friday, where Debbarma's sister Kriti Devi Debbarman is contesing as a BJP nominee. Pradyot has started spreading hatred not only among tribals and non-tribal people but also those belonging to various tribes such as Tripuri, Jamatia, and Reang," the BJP leader said on Wednesday night.



The Tipra Motha did not react to Jamatia's remarks but the BJP disapproved the statement of the party's state vice president. After signing an agreement with the Centre and the state government, the Tipra Motha, which won 13 of the 60 assembly seats last year, joined the BJP-led coalition government in March.



Jamatia had, last year, unsuccessfully contested from the Ampinagar assembly constituency in Gumati district. Pradyot has started personal attacks on BJP leaders. If he tries to destroy the party (BJP), we will show him the exit door...He is an agent," she alleged.



This is her personal remarkThe party strongly disapproved the statement. The party leadership took it very seriously. A show-cause notice will be sent to her. Our state unit president (Rajib Bhattacharjee) will decide on action after getting the reply from Jamatia," BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.