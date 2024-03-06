Will Not Give up the Demand of 'Greater Tipraland': Pradyot Debbarma

Chief of Tipra Motha Pradyot Debbarma declared on Tuesday that he will not back down from his demand for "Greater Tipraland." Debbarma made the remarks one day after his party, the Centre, and the Tripura government signed a tripartite pact in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to find solutions to the problems of the state's indigenous people.

Agartala: Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma said he would not give up the demand of 'Greater Tipraland'.

Debbarma made the statement on Tuesday, a day after the tripartite agreement was signed between his party, and the Centre and the Tripura government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a lasting solution to the problems of the state's indigenous people.

"We will not give up on the demand of Greater Tipraland even as it may take time to achieve. The BJP never abandoned the demand for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and eventually, it achieved it after several years. Tipra Motha too will not give up the demand of Greater Tipraland," he said.

Debbarma was speaking to the press in the backdrop of a review meeting of his party that he chaired following the signing of the agreement. In a Facebook post, he said, "Held a crucial meeting with leaders today to deliberate about the next course of strategy regarding how Tiprasa accord will be implemented in the days to come. Also discussed various issues regarding how we can make our movement stronger."

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

During the interaction with the press when he was asked whether the Tipra Motha would contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own, Debbarma said he would announce the party's decision at an appropriate time.

"Once the time comes, I will go for Facebook Live," he said. On his meeting with state Congress leaders, he said, "Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha are my friends.

Congress MLA Birajit Sinha also maintains good relations. I have a personal relationship with Amit Shah-ji and Aaditya Thackeray." "We have to understand there is a world beyond politics," he added.

