Bihar: State Dy CM Sinha Announces Compensation for Victims of under-Construction Bridge Collapse

author img

By ANI

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 7:55 AM IST

Bihar: State Dy CM Sinha Announces Compensation for Victims of under-Construction Bridge Collapse.

A part of the under-construction bridge over the Koshi River collapsed, following which one person succumbed to death and ten were injured. The injured are under treatment and are out of danger, sources confirmed.

Supaul (Bihar): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each injured after an under-construction bridge over the Koshi River, between Supaul and Madhubani districts in Bihar, collapsed earlier yesterday.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that the central government has given clear directions to take care of all the medical requirements of the workers and conduct a fair investigation into the incident. "I have just reviewed the bridge collapse. While lifting the segment, it fell injuring workers. 11 workers were injured out of which 10 are out of danger now and one of them unfortunately died. Compensation will be given to the injured and deceased worker, Rs 10 lakh to the deceased and 1 lakh each to the injured workers by the company. The situation is being monitored. The government of India has a clear direction to take care of all the medical requirements of the workers and also to conduct a fair investigation," Sinha told ANI.

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also said that he along with his team would personally meet the injured in the incident on Saturday. The 10.2 km bridge over the Koshi River, linking Bakaur in the Supaul district to Bheja in the Madhubani district was being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

An eyewitness to the incident, Dharmendra Yadav said that "around ten to eleven people were working on the under-construction site when it collapsed, and when the bridge collapsed many suffered serious injuries." The Bihar government announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs one lakh each for the injured.

"A part of the bridge had collapsed, in which one person has died and ten are injured. The injured are under treatment and are out of danger. Ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured has been announced. We are trying to find out if more people are stuck with the help of cranes," Supaul District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has reiterated that no leniency will be shown towards those found guilty of malpractice.

Read More

Country's longest road bridge, now under-construction, collapses killing 1, hurting many in Bihar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.