Bihar CM visits science museum in London

Published : 46 minutes ago

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the science museum in London on Friday. He Kumar expressed his plans to develop the under-construction science city in Patna akin to the London museum.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the science museum in London on Friday, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Accompanied by senior JD(U) leader and party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and senior officials of the state government, Kumar explored the museum and enquired about its world-class collection showcasing scientific, technological, and medical advancements from across the globe, the statement added.

During the visit, Kumar expressed his plans to develop the under-construction science city in Patna akin to the London museum. Sources close to the CM said Kumar had been planning to visit the science museum in the UK for quite some time. The CM is expected to return to Bihar next week, they added.

