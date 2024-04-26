Assistant Presiding Officer Dies While Discharging Poll Duty in Karnataka's Chitradurga

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

An assistant presiding officer (APRO), who was discharging poll duties at the polling station of Hettappanahalli in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, died on Friday.

Chitradurga (Karnataka): An assistant presiding officer (APRO), who was discharging poll duties at the polling station of Hettappanahalli in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, died on Friday. It is learnt that the deceased was identified as Yashodhamma (55) of Vithala Nagar in Challakere town.

The deceased APRO was working at Hettappanahalli polling booth number 202 during the Lok Sabha elections. She fell ill due to low BP and was brought to Challakere Hospital. However, Yashodhamma died while undergoing treatment, officials said. Additional District Collector Kumaraswamy visited Challakere Hospital after hearing the news. This incident took place under the jurisdiction of Challakere Police Station.

In the second incident that occurred at a polling booth in Bengaluru, a 50-year-old woman suffered a heart attack, but Dr Narayan Health City Centre's kidney specialist Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, who was present at the polling station to cast his vote, saved the woman's life.

In the third incident, an elderly person died in Bhilwara of Rajasthan after exercising his franchise on Friday during the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The deceased was identified as 80-year-old Chhagan Bagela. He went to Nohra polling station number 7 of Chhipa, a suburb of Pur town in Bhilwara on Friday morning, to cast his vote. He stood in the queue before entering the booth. However, when he ventured out of the booth after casting his vote, but he collapsed on the polling station premises soon after.

Last Updated :22 hours ago

