Nearly 15 Voters Injured in Bee Attack during Balloting in Tripura

author img

By IANS

Published : Apr 26, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

Chaos ensued at a polling station in the Barabill area of Tripura's Khowai district when a swarm of bees descended upon voters waiting in queues to participate in the electoral process. The attack left around 15 voters injured, prompting a swift response from Fire and Emergency Service personnel who rushed to the scene.

Chaos ensued at a polling station in the Barabill area of Tripura's Khowai district when a swarm of bees descended upon voters waiting in queues to participate in the electoral process. The attack left around 15 voters injured, prompting a swift response from Fire and Emergency Service personnel who rushed to the scene.

Agartala: Around 15 voters, including women, were injured when a swarm of bees attacked the electorate, who were in the queue to cast their votes on Friday at the Barabill area of Tripura's Khowai district. Election officials said that Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the affected voters to the Khowai district hospital, and after medical treatment, they were sent back to their homes.

The bee attack caused nervousness and anxiety among the voters, and they ran away from the queue. The Fire and Emergency Service personnel also destroyed the beehive near the polling station, set up in a government building. The voting later resumed after a brief halt at the polling station in the Khowai assembly constituency under the Tripura East parliamentary constituency, where balloting has been underway since 7 a.m.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.