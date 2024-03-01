Assam CM Sarma to Inaugurate Silchar Cancer Centre in Cachar District on Friday

Guwahati: As a part of the state government's Vikas Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the Silchar Cancer Centre under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in the Cachar district on Friday.

Taking to his social media handle on Thursday, the Assam Chief Minister posted on X, "Today, we've begun a journey of fully transforming Assam into a superlative infrastructure destination, that fulfils the aspirations of the people. Projects worth Rs 23,000 crore will either be launched or initiated as part of our 'Vikas Yatra'.

The official handle of the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted glimpses of the Silchar Cancer Centre on its social media handle. "Built at a cost of Rs 295 crore under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, this centre will go a long way in providing best-in-class cancer treatment to the people of Barak Valley," the post read.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated, laid foundations, and performed Bhumi Pujan for projects worth Rs 624 crore in Barpeta district under the state government's Vikas Yatra. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for Sarukhetri District Hospital, involving a financial outlay of Rs 108 crore, a Sarbhog stadium with Rs 12 crore, a road bridge over the railway line at Sorbhog, a new circuit house at Barpeta with Rs 14 crore, and an upgrade of two roads involving Rs 13 crore.

The Chief Minister said that both the central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ventured into a journey to make the country Viksit Bharat. He, therefore, urged the people of the state to extend their cooperation to help the government in its endeavour to make a new Viksit Assam.