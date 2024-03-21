Arunachal Pradesh Hit by Two Earthquakes within Two Hours

By ANI

Published : 3 hours ago

The first earthquake occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng at around 01:49 am with a magnitude of 3.7, as per the National Center for Seismology data.

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh): Two earthquakes were reported in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.7, occurred at 01:49 am. The epicentre was located at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, with a depth of 10 kilometres. The quake was centred in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

Just under two hours later, at 03:40 am, a second earthquake was reported. This quake had a magnitude of 3.4 and was centered in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. The epicentre was located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82, with a depth of 5 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 03:40:12 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.82, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

