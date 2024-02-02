Bharat Joro Nyaya Yatra: Ambulance of Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Hits Vehicles of Police Officers

Birbhum (West Bengal): The ambulance of convoy of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi hit the four wheeler of Birbhum’s Additional Superintendent of Police and SOG OC near Jharkhand today. Birbhum police have arrested two drivers and seized three cars in this matter.

Reportedly, the leader if the grand old party was not injured. The accident took place on the fifth day of Gandhi's 'Bharat Joro Nyaya Yatra' in Jharkhand Dhola after district police refused to give permission for the journey as secondary examination had commenced today.

Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury traveled for about 55 kilometers. Upon entering Jharkhand, the ambulance of Gandhi’s convoy rammed into the vehicles of Birbhum Additional District Superintendent of Police (Bolpur), Surjit Kumar Dey and SOG OC Zahirul Islam.

The officers later confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Birbhum District Superintendent of Police Rajnarayan Mukhopadhyay said, “Three vehicles and two persons have been detained.”