Loading...

Bharat Joro Nyaya Yatra: Ambulance of Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Hits Vehicles of Police Officers

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

Bharat Joro Nyaya Yatra: Ambulance of Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Hits Vehicles of Police Officers near Jharkhand

The accident took place on the fifth day of the Nyaya Yatra in Jharkhand Dhola. Birbhum police have arrested two drivers and seized three cars. Nobody was injured.

Birbhum (West Bengal): The ambulance of convoy of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi hit the four wheeler of Birbhum’s Additional Superintendent of Police and SOG OC near Jharkhand today. Birbhum police have arrested two drivers and seized three cars in this matter.

Reportedly, the leader if the grand old party was not injured. The accident took place on the fifth day of Gandhi's 'Bharat Joro Nyaya Yatra' in Jharkhand Dhola after district police refused to give permission for the journey as secondary examination had commenced today.

Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury traveled for about 55 kilometers. Upon entering Jharkhand, the ambulance of Gandhi’s convoy rammed into the vehicles of Birbhum Additional District Superintendent of Police (Bolpur), Surjit Kumar Dey and SOG OC Zahirul Islam.

The officers later confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Birbhum District Superintendent of Police Rajnarayan Mukhopadhyay said, “Three vehicles and two persons have been detained.”

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More:

  1. Congress Has Invited UP Allies to Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra to Showcase Opposition Unity
  2. Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra resumes from Bengal's Nabagram

TAGGED:

Rahul GandhiWest Bengal NewsRahul Gandhi AccidentWest Bengal Police

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.