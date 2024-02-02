Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra resumes from Bengal's Nabagram

Baharampur (WB): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday resumed from Nabagram in West Bengal's Murshidabad after the district administration asked the party to delay it owing to the class 10 state board examination, senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed. The Yatra, which was scheduled to resume at 8 am from Gokarna in Murshidabad, started around 10.30 am from Nabagram.

Chowdhury, the Baharampur MP, said that permission to hold the Yatra was refused in neighbouring Birbhum district, through which it is to pass to enter Pakur in Jharkhand later in the day. He said that the permission to hold a roadshow was not granted in Murshidabad district owing to the commencement of West Bengal secondary education board's class 10 examination being held across the state.

"I do not understand what is the problem if we peacefully conduct our Yatra after the examinees enter the centres," Chowdhury told reporters. The Yatra commenced with only a few vehicles as Gandhi rode a red SUV from Nabagram in the same district. The Baharampur MP said no loudspeakers will be used in the Yatra.

"We have requested the administration to allow Rahul Gandhi's vehicle and a few cars accompanying his vehicle," he said, assuring that the examinees will not be disturbed. Chowdhury said that the Congress will not go into confrontation with the administration. "We only want to see off Rahul Gandhi from West Bengal peacefully," he added.