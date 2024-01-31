Loading...

Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to re-enter Bengal on Wednesday

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is slated to re-enter West Bengal from Bihar on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is slated to enter West Bengal from Bihar on Wednesday for the second time.

Kolkata: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal from Bihar on Wednesday. The first phase of the yatra in West Bengal concluded on Monday, as it stepped into Bihar from Islampur.

It will re-enter West Bengal through Debipur, Ratua in Malda district in the northern part of the state around 11.15 am, party leaders said. After the handover of the flag, the yatra will resume from Ratua stadium and move towards Sujapur, where Gandhi will address people before a night halt.

On February 1, it will enter Murshidabad before exiting the state the next day. Covering 523 km across six West Bengal districts so far, the yatra has traversed Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Uttar Dinajpur, with Malda and Murshidabad slated for the second phase, they said.

The journey through North Bengal, once a Congress stronghold, witnessed an enthusiastic reception, as Gandhi interacted with locals along the route. Encountering obstacles akin to those faced in BJP-ruled states like Assam and Manipur, the Congress encountered challenges in securing permission for public meetings and lodging arrangements in Jalpaiguri, Malda, and Murshidabad districts of TMC-ruled Bengal, still its ally at the national level, the leaders said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

Read More

  1. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Nitish Kumar
  2. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Set to Make Political Capital in Bihar, West Bengal

TAGGED:

Bharat Jodo Nyay YatraCongress leader Rahul GandhiWest BengalBihar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.