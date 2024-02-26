Alstom Commences Production of Latest Generation Trainsets for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Phase IV

New Delhi (India): Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility on Sunday commenced the production of its world-class Metropolis trainsets for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Phase IV. Signed in November 2022, this order aims to deliver 52 train sets, each comprising of six cars. The project is designed to cater to three different lines of DMRC, with two lines being extensions of the existing Line 7 and Line 8, and the new Gold Line 10 connecting Aerocity to Tughlakabad, covering a total distance of 64.67 km.

The production was commenced at a commemorative ceremony led by leaders from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Alstom India. Speaking about this milestone, Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC said that the Delhi metro stands as the lifeline of our city, and the addition of new routes will greatly enhance connectivity in the national capital.

We are glad to know that Alstom is commencing the production of Metro trains for the Delhi Metro's fourth phase of expansion. We are sure that the new age trains will ensure a smooth and comfortable ride for the passengers" he said. Commenting on the occasion, Olivier Loison, Managing Director of Alstom India said that we have a longstanding association with the Delhi Metro and it is a matter of pride for us to join India's largest metro network in its continued growth and expansion.

"Our Metropolis metros have a noteworthy track record, low lifecycle cost, and keen focus on passenger experience and we are honoured to be building these modern trains for the commuters in Delhi NCR, further promoting the transition towards sustainable mass mobility solutions," he said. It is pertinent to note that the total value of the project is 312 million euros, which also includes the maintenance of 13 trainsets of the new line for a period of 15 years. This 360-degree scope is a game changer for India's metro segment as it will be the first maintenance project for Delhi Metro outsourced to an OEM."

The Line 8 extension will extend the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, while the Line 7 extension will connect the Pink Line between Maujpur and Mukundpur and will improve DMRC connectivity another step above. Alstom has also been awarded the contract for supplying and commissioning the train-control and signalling solution for Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Mukundpur - Maujpur (Line7 ext.) and Aerocity - Tughlakabad Corridor (Line 10).

These lines will be equipped with Alstom's scalable Communications-Based Train Control solutions (CBTC), which will operate in conjunction with its Automatic Train Supervision (ATS) system. The Metropolis trains offer a unique design, a wide range of configurations and ensure the highest performance due to the perfect combination of proven and reliable components and innovations.

These new trains are the most advanced state-of-the-art green vehicles, designed for a safe speed of 95 kmph and operational speed of 85 kmph, with GOA 4 driverless features, which makes them an environmentally friendly and comfortable metro solution for passengers of New Delhi. Inspired by the tricolours of the national flag of India, the door pillar for the saloon interior of the trains will sport a mix of saffron, white, and green paint. The front of the train for Line 10 has a metallic gold paint, making it the first time for Alstom to use this colour for a metro project in India.

Under the 'Make in India' initiative, these Metropolis trains have been completely designed in India and will be built at the manufacturing facility in Sri City (Andhra Pradesh). This is Alstom's largest Urban Rolling Stock manufacturing site in India, with a strong portfolio of delivering for major domestic and international projects.

Over the years, Alstom has provided over 800 metro cars that are currently in use throughout the Delhi Metro system, which is one of Asia's largest rapid transit systems. Alstom has also partnered with DMRC for several other projects, including successful implementation of supply and commissioning of train control and signalling system for DMRC's Red line(L1), (Yellow Line (L2), Green Line (L5), Violet Line (L6), Pink Line (L7) during Phase I, II & III.