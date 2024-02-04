Loading...

Air Force Officer Dies in Accident While Repairing Aircraft in Hyderabad

By IANS

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

A case has been registered at the Alwal police station in connection with the death of a Air Force officer Harveer Choudhary in Hyderabad, police said. The incident took place on Saturday while he was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the Aircraft suddenly ejected causing him a head injury.

Hyderabad: An Air Force officer died in an accident while repairing an aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station here, police said. Corporal-rank officer Harveer Choudhary was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the Aircraft suddenly ejected causing him a head injury.

He died on the spot. The incident occurred on Saturday. The Air Force officials informed the Alwal police who reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. A case was registered at the Alwal police station. The Air Force officials launched an investigation into the incident.

