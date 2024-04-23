AIADMK Takes Exception to PM's Remarks on Muslims, Says Hate Speech Should Be Avoided

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan and said political leaders should avoid hate speech, as it is against India's sovereignty.

Referring to the Prime Minister's speech at Rajasthan's Banswara on April 21, targetting the Congress manifesto and past policies, Palaniswami said Modi had stoked a controversy by speaking about Muslims in a controversial manner. While addressing the rally, Modi had alleged that the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuable to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children."

In a statement here, Palaniswami said, "India is a secular country and it is not appropriate on the part of political leaders to speak for the sake of vote-bank politics. A person occupying the highest position of Prime Minister should avoid controversial remarks that are against India's sovereignty."

Such controversial comments create fear in the minds of minority sections and incite religious sentiments, the former chief minister said. "Whoever utters such religious hate speeches during election campaigns is against India's sovereignty. This should be completely avoided for the sake of the nation," Palaniswami said.

This is perhaps the first time that Palaniswami has criticised Modi since the AIADMK walked out of the NDA in September last year.

